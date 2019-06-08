Arrests made after stolen vehicle drives into oncoming traffic in Saskatoon

A stolen vehicle was driven erratically on Saskatoon streets Saturday, according to Saskatoon police.

Shortly before noon, SPS said they received a report of a stolen 2015 Chevy Silverado pick-up truck.

The truck was equipped with On-Star tracking capability and On-Star contacted SPS at 2 p.m. to say the truck was mobile.

SPS Air Support located the truck, which was driving erratically on the east side of the city and into oncoming traffic.

Police requested On-Star to de-mobilize the truck to bring it to a stop to prevent any injuries or damage.

Two men were taken into custody after police were able to approach and arrest them.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police, and charges are pending.