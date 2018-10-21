Sask. RCMP lay charges after 2 arrested in stolen vehicle chase

Maidstone RCMP say two people attempting to evade arrest in stolen vehicles are now facing numerous charges.

An abandoned vehicle was initially reported to police in the rural municipality (RM) of Wilton, Sask., at 9:30 a.m. CT on Oct. 19. While an officer was in the area, police say another suspicious vehicle was spotted with two occupants inside.

RCMP said the officer tried to stop the second vehicle, which had recently been reported stolen, but the driver instead went through a construction zone at high speed. Officers did not pursue the vehicle in the interest of public safety.

Shortly after, police say the vehicle was found abandoned, and a truck and trailer were reported stolen from the same area. The trailer was soon found, but the truck remained missing, according to police.

The RM of Britannia Rural Crime Watch group reported the stolen truck north of Highway 3. This information allowed RCMP to locate two suspects at 11:30 a.m. as they drove north on Highway 17 before turning west into Alberta.

Spike belts were used to stop the fleeing vehicle, however police said the driver kept going until there was no rubber left on the tires.

RCMP believe the suspects fled on foot into the bush and said a Taser was used during one of the two arrests.

Wayne Mcgilvery, 41, and Tyrell Rowan, 21, are facing charges including resisting arrest, flight from police, theft, assault with a weapon and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The two also had multiple warrants from other police agencies.

Both of the accused are from Frog Lake, Alta., and are scheduled to make their first Lloydminster provincial court appearance on Oct. 23.