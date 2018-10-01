Saskatchewan RCMP officer seriously injured in hit and run

A suspect is in custody after a Saskatchewan RCMP officer was injured Monday morning in a hit and run.

The member of the Blaine Lake RCMP detachment had stopped a truck on Highway 40, roughly 16 kilometres west of Richard, Sask., when the driver fled in the vehicle.

READ MORE: Prince Albert police officer injured breaking up family fight

Police said the driver then turned around and tried to run down the officer who was outside their police cruiser.

The officer was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Lives lost in the line of duty honoured at Regina ceremony

Police have released few details into the arrest, other than to say a suspect is in custody and more details will be released as those become available.

Richard is roughly 105 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.