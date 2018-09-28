Crime
September 28, 2018 5:12 pm
Updated: September 28, 2018 5:24 pm

N.S. man evading Sask. check stop in stolen van gets stuck, arrested: RCMP

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A 28-year-old man is facing charges after a stolen van evaded a check stop in Lanigan, Sask., earlier this week.

A Nova Scotia man is facing charges after a stolen van evaded police in Lanigan, Sask., earlier this week.

The vehicle was waved into a check stop area along Highway 16 at roughly 9:30 a.m. CT on Sept. 26.

RCMP said the van jumped a curb, nearly hitting a police officer, and fled the check stop eastbound at a high rate of speed. Officers started a pursuit, but ended it for public safety reasons.

A licence plate check found out the vehicle was stolen out of Lloydminster.

Officers located the van shortly after stuck in a field and arrested the driver still inside.

No injuries were reported.

Kyle Lang, 28, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer, evading police, possession of prohibited weapon, theft of motor vehicle, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He has been remanded to custody until a Saskatoon provincial court appearance Oct. 10.

The check stop was conducted by Combined Traffic Services, CP police, with help from RCMP members.

Lanigan is approximately 115 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

