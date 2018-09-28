N.S. man evading Sask. check stop in stolen van gets stuck, arrested: RCMP
A Nova Scotia man is facing charges after a stolen van evaded police in Lanigan, Sask., earlier this week.
The vehicle was waved into a check stop area along Highway 16 at roughly 9:30 a.m. CT on Sept. 26.
READ MORE: Sask. truck allegedly stolen by Alta. man with toddler in backseat stopped by RCMP in Man.
RCMP said the van jumped a curb, nearly hitting a police officer, and fled the check stop eastbound at a high rate of speed. Officers started a pursuit, but ended it for public safety reasons.
A licence plate check found out the vehicle was stolen out of Lloydminster.
Officers located the van shortly after stuck in a field and arrested the driver still inside.
No injuries were reported.
READ MORE: 2 RCMP officers injured during chase and arrest in northern Saskatchewan
Kyle Lang, 28, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer, evading police, possession of prohibited weapon, theft of motor vehicle, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
He has been remanded to custody until a Saskatoon provincial court appearance Oct. 10.
The check stop was conducted by Combined Traffic Services, CP police, with help from RCMP members.
Lanigan is approximately 115 kilometres east of Saskatoon.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.