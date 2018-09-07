Prince Albert police officer injured breaking up family fight

Prince Albert police said an officer was injured while trying to break up a fight.

Police were called to a home in the 200-block of 25 Street on Wednesday evening for a family dispute taking place in the backyard.

The first officer to arrive heard yelling and saw two men fighting.

When the officer tried to break up the fight, the two men and a woman became combative with the officer.

They were believed to be under the influence of an intoxicant.

The officer used a Taser on one man due to safety concerns, but it was unsuccessful and the man continued to be combative and resisted arrest.

The three were arrested when more officers arrived.

Police said the officer suffered minor injuries.

Two men, 20 and 36, and a 35-year-old woman have been charged with assaulting a police officer.

They made their first court appearance Thursday.