Police on lookout for woman who served time for killing teens in Saskatoon crash

Cheyann Peeteetuce, who served time in prison for killing two teenagers in a Saskatoon crash, is now wanted by police.

Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) spokesperson Kelly Dae Dash confirmed on Wednesday that Peeteetuce is now the subject of an arrest warrant. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

The spokeswoman said she could not comment on why the warrant was issued.

Peeteetuce killed Sarah Wensley and James Haughey, both 17, at the intersection of 22nd Street West and Avenue M while driving impaired on May 5, 2014.

At the time of the collision, Peeteetuce, 21, was behind the wheel, without a licence, and fleeing from Saskatoon police in the stolen truck.

Peeteetuce pleaded guilty to seven charges including two counts of dangerous driving causing death stemming from the two-vehicle collision.

Her six-year sentence, handed down on June 12, 2015, sparked public outrage and the victims’ families called it a joke.

Peeteetuce was released early from prison on a legislated statutory release. The Parole Board of Canada said the decision was made on April 24 after a review.

A young offender, who was a passenger in the truck, was sentenced to three years in jail in January 2015 for her involvement.

— With files from Global’s Meaghan Craig