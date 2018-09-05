Search continues for Saskatchewan woman last seen almost 2 months ago

Battlefords RCMP and members of the RCMP major crime unit continue to search for a Saskatchewan woman who has not been seen in almost two months.

Ashley Morin, 31, was reported missing at the beginning of August after having been last seen in North Battleford in mid-July.

She last had contact with her family on July 10, which investigators said is a marked departure from her usual behaviour.

There has not been any activity on her bank account since then, nor any cellphone use or social media activity.

Police said it is possible she may be in Edmonton or Lloydminster, but this has not been confirmed.

Morin is five-feet-two-inches tall, 110 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes.

She was last known to be wearing grey sweatpants, a black T-shirt with white writing, a black hat, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Morin is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720, RCMP major crime unit north at 306-975-5153, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.