Kenora, Ont. man swims across Lake of the Woods, raises funds for kids’ health care

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A man from Kenora, Ont., has swam approximately 110 km across Lake of the Woods.

Chad English says he’s had the idea for a few years. He decided to start training last summer before completing the 12-day swim across the lake of more than 14,000 islands.

View image in full screen Chad English on dry land after completely his 110 kilometre swim across Lake of the Woods. Marney Blunt / Global News

“A friend of mine and I, five years ago we were shooting the breeze and I said, ‘How long do you think it would take me to swim from Sable Islands to Kenora?’ And he just said, ‘No, you’ll never do it,'” English told Global News.

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“He knew by saying that he would start a fire inside of me.”

View image in full screen English’s swim raised money for local community organizations and organizations that helped his daughter, Sophie. Marney Blunt / Global News

English started the swim on July 9 at the Sable Islands close to the Canada-U.S. border and completed it in Kenora on Sunday. The swim was in honour of his daughter, Sophie.

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“I got into swimming at probably seven years old,” Sophie said. “And I always felt like the water was a safe place because when I was younger I wasn’t able to walk on my own, but when I got into the water I was able to walk because the water would hold me.”

View image in full screen Chad English and his daughter, Sophie English, on the boardwalk at Kenora’s Coney Island. Marney Blunt / Global News

At 15 years old, Sophie is a three-time Canadian para-swimming record holder, has six provincial records, and has her eyes set to the 2030 Paralympics.

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“Watching her in the pool and going to swim meets, it gives me more drive and determination to get in the water,” English said.

English’s swim has raised more than $80,000 to support organizations that have helped Sophie, including SickKids Hospital and the Shriners Hospital for Children.

The funds will also go to local community initiatives in Kenora, including the Lake of the Woods Hospital Foundation, the Dr. Beveridge Kenora Community Fund and the Jennifer Schott Scholarship Fund.

English completed the swim at Coney Island in Kenora on Sunday, with Sophie joining him to swim at his side while he crossed the finish line.

“I knew he would be able to do it, but I was a bit worried because it is a long swim,” Sophie said. “But I’m really proud that he was able to do it and raise money for all the organizations that helped me.”

“Just stroke after stroke I would look back and see her and she would tell me, ‘Go a bit faster. Come on, you got to go a bit faster, dad,'” English laughed. “I was just so grateful.

“When we stood up, I thought to myself, ‘We did it.’ Finally. You know, we got it done. We’re here, we’re home.”