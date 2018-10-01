One dead in rollover on Saskatchewan First Nation

A woman was killed and three people were taken to hospital after a rollover on a Saskatchewan First Nation on Friday evening.

Shellbrook RCMP, along with fire crews and paramedics, were called to the Mistawasis First Nation just after 6:30 p.m.

Police said the driver was travelling north on a grid road when he lost control. The vehicle left the road and rolled several times.

A woman who was a passenger in the vehicles was declared dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

The driver and two other passengers were taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries. There is no word on their conditions.

The road was closed for several hours while an RCMP collision reconstructionist investigated.

The cause of the rollover remains under investigation.

Mistawasis First Nation is roughly 115 kilometres north of Saskatoon.