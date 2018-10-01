Canada
October 1, 2018 8:53 am

One dead in rollover on Saskatchewan First Nation

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

One person was killed and three others were injured in a rollover Friday evening on the Mistawasis First Nation.

File/ Global News
A A

A woman was killed and three people were taken to hospital after a rollover on a Saskatchewan First Nation on Friday evening.

Shellbrook RCMP, along with fire crews and paramedics, were called to the Mistawasis First Nation just after 6:30 p.m.

READ MORE: 2 women killed in crash near Cudworth, Sask.


Story continues below

Police said the driver was travelling north on a grid road when he lost control. The vehicle left the road and rolled several times.

A woman who was a passenger in the vehicles was declared dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

The driver and two other passengers were taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries. There is no word on their conditions.

READ MORE: Woman killed in crash on Highway 40 near Battleford, Sask.

The road was closed for several hours while an RCMP collision reconstructionist investigated.

The cause of the rollover remains under investigation.

Mistawasis First Nation is roughly 115 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Crash
Mistawasis First Nation
Rollover
Sask RCMP
Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan First Nation
Shellbrook RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News