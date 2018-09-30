Lives lost in the line of duty honoured at Regina ceremony

Saskatchewan police and peace officers who died in the line of duty were honoured this morning with a ceremony outside the provincial legislative building in Regina.

The event began with a parade followed by a wreath-laying ceremony. Sept. 30 marks the 15th year for the Police and Peace Officers Memorial in Saskatchewan.

It’s been held nationally for 20 years since the federal government dedicated the day to those who died keeping their communities safe.

READ MORE: Calgary girl celebrates 7th birthday with tribute to fallen officer

“Today is a great day for us nationally to remember the dangers that come with the job of policing or being a peace officer in this nation,” said Regina Police Service chief Evan Bray, “and being able to honour those that have given the ultimate sacrifice and have lost their lives in the name of duty.”

Forty-eight officers have died in the line of duty in Saskatchewan.

“We’re thankful and appreciative of the fact that we haven’t added a name to that honour roll since 2013,” Bray said.

READ MORE: Local police officers hit the road for annual Ride to Remember

“That was the last time we had a tragedy in this province and of course we hope and pray that we never have to add another name to it.”

Memorial services took place across the country, including the nation’s capital.

“It is a tragedy that does happen all too often in this country. I believe six officers this year, in Canada, lost their lives in the line of duty. They were respected on Parliament Hill today – there was a ceremony there,” Bray said.

READ MORE: Weyburn police officer to run Queen City Marathon in full gear for Fredericton fallen

Bray added what he liked most about the ceremony in Regina was that it was an opportunity for all agencies to come together, including the RCMP.