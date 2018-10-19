Man killed in crash between stolen truck and school bus in western Sask.

One person is dead after a stolen truck and a school bus collided Thursday morning in western Saskatchewan.

Pierceland RCMP said the collision between the westbound truck and northbound bus happened at the intersection of Township Road 623 and Range Road 3254 in the RM of Beaver River.

Both vehicles ended in the ditch, with the bus ending up on its side, according to a police statement.

The driver of the truck was declared dead at the scene. His name and hometown have not been released by police.

A woman passenger in the truck was taken to hospital with what police said were serious injuries.

The driver of the school bus was not injured. There were no passengers on the bus.

Police said the truck had been stolen out of Cold Lake, Alta.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The RM of Beaver River is roughly 390 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.