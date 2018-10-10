Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd
Owner of trucking company involved in Humboldt bus crash charged

By Staff The Canadian Press

RCMP are still investigating the cause of the wreckage.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
The owner of the Alberta trucking company involved in the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash has been charged.

Alberta Transportation Minister Brian Mason says Sukhinder Singh of Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. is charged with non-compliance with federal and provincial safety regulations over a six-month period.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer and the Broncos hockey bus collided in Saskatchewan last April.

More to come.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

