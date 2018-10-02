Traffic
October 2, 2018 11:01 am

Changes to road tests for all Alberta driver’s licence classes coming

By Online Journalist  Global News

A car reflected in a rear view mirror with the Rocky Mountains near Cochrane, Alta., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2014.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Following the Humboldt bus tragedy, Alberta is making changes to road tests for all driver’s licence classes in Alberta.

Transportation Minister Brian Mason and Service Alberta Minister Brian Malkinson will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss the changes.

Global News will livestream the 11 a.m. MT news conference in the video player above.

The details of what they are announcing have not been made public.

— More to come…

