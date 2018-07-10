Alberta proposes changes to truck driving requirements after Humboldt bus crash

Alberta Transportation says changes could be coming to the province’s driving industry, including mandatory entry-level training for commercial drivers and a change in the requirements for new commercial carriers.

“Safety on Alberta roads is a top priority and a commitment of our government. We have laid the groundwork for changes that will enhance safety and improve services for Albertans,” Transportation Minister Brian Mason said in a release.

“Now we need to hear from Albertans and stakeholders about the best approach.”

The proposed changes come days after a Calgary truck driver was charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death in the devastating April 2018 collision between a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team and a semi-truck.

New commercial drivers could be required complete new training, along with enhanced road and knowledge tests in order to obtain a Class 1 or 2 driver’s licence, which are required to operate a tractor-trailer or bus.

Changes could also come for new commercial carriers starting a business in Alberta that would eliminate the current 60-day grace period they have to prove their compliance with national standards before receiving safety certification.

Chris Nash with the Alberta Motor Transport Association said in a statement his organization supports the proposed requirements.

“We believe minimum standard training is required for both new and existing commercial drivers and carriers to operate on Alberta’s roadways,” he said. “We look forward to working with government to develop standard training in the transportation industry.”

Possible changes for private driving tests

The road test model for all driver’s licence classes in Alberta could also be updated, as the government is looking at the possibility of restoring driver examiners as government employees by 2019.

The provincial department said the current privatized process for road testing is vulnerable to many problems, including inconsistent fees, poor service and improprieties — including criminal activity in some cases — according to a 2016 independent report.

“We need to ensure that Alberta’s driver examination model is safe, transparent and secure,” said Minister of Service Alberta, Brian Malkinson in a statement.

The province says it will conduct consultations throughout July 2018 to consider any changes.