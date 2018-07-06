Charges laid in fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Charges have been laid in the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others.

RCMP said an arrest was made Friday morning in relation to their investigation into the fatal collision.

Police have released no other details at this time, including the nature of the charges.

A press conference is being held at 1 p.m. CT at which time RCMP will provide further information.

During an update last month, RCMP said they would be consulting with the Crown on possible charges once the investigation was complete.

The team was heading to Nipawin for a playoff game on April 6 when their bus and a semi collided in eastern Saskatchewan.