RCMP preparing for Crown consultation at end of Broncos bus crash investigation

The Saskatchewan RCMP said they are preparing for Crown consultation at the conclusion of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash investigation.

Officials said this consultation occurs in serious, sensitive, and complex investigations.

READ MORE: Sask. premier wondered if military could help with Humboldt Broncos autopsies

The collision between the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team’s bus and a semi-trailer on April 6 claimed the lives of 16 players and staff on their way to a playoff game in Nipawin. Thirteen others were injured.

RCMP officials said Tuesday they will not give an estimate as to when the investigation might be done, because what investigators learn today can influence what action they must take tomorrow.

“We are all anxious to learn the results of this investigation to assist in understanding what led to this terrible tragedy,” Supt. Derek Williams, head of Saskatchewan RCMP’s major crimes unit, said in a press release.

“We are committed to sharing the outcome of the investigation as soon as we can.”

READ MORE: Humboldt Broncos survivor released from Saskatoon hospital

The RCMP’s collision reconstruction team and major crimes unit continue to “methodically” analyze the data and evidence gathered.

Once completed, the analysis will be peer reviewed in order to validate the findings and conclusions. Peer review is a standard practice for complex investigations.

RCMP said their investigators remain in close contact with victims’ families and regularly reach out to provide whatever support they can.