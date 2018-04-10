Global News at 10 Saskatoon April 10 2018 7:12pm 01:23 Trucking company involved in Humboldt Broncos crash suspended indefinitely pending investigation The trucking company involved in the Humboldt Broncos fatal bus crash has been suspended indefinitely pending an investigation. Ryan Kessler reports. Calgary trucking company suspended pending investigation of Humboldt Broncos crash <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4136553/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4136553/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?