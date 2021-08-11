Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
August 11 2021 8:38pm
01:52

Calgary Flames program to outfit Saskatchewan Indigenous minor hockey players with new equipment

The Calgary Flames Sports Bank and the National Native Sport Program are working together to help on-reserve minor hockey players by giving new equipment to kids in Saskatchewan.

