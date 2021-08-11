Global News at 10 Regina August 11 2021 8:38pm 01:52 Calgary Flames program to outfit Saskatchewan Indigenous minor hockey players with new equipment The Calgary Flames Sports Bank and the National Native Sport Program are working together to help on-reserve minor hockey players by giving new equipment to kids in Saskatchewan. Calgary Flames program to outfit Saskatchewan Indigenous minor hockey players with new equipment REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8105841/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8105841/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?