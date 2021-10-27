Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5 Regina
October 27 2021 9:10pm
01:27

Moe promises more independent Saskatchewan in throne speech

In Wednesday’s throne speech, Premier Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan Party pledged to work towards making the province more independent within Canada.

Advertisement

Video Home