Global News at 5 Regina October 27 2021 9:10pm 01:27 Moe promises more independent Saskatchewan in throne speech In Wednesday’s throne speech, Premier Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan Party pledged to work towards making the province more independent within Canada. Moe promises more independent Saskatchewan in throne speech REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8331008/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8331008/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?