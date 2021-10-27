Moe promises more independent Saskatchewan in throne speech

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Scott Moe is promising to build a stronger, more independent Saskatchewan.

Lt. Gov. Russ Mirasty, reading the throne speech written by the Sask Party, explicitly stated the government wants to make the province more independent within Canada.

The speech referenced the referendum in Alberta last week, where a majority of people who voted indicated they wanted to remove equalization from the constitution.

“The federal government is now compelled to enter into good faith negotiations with the provinces on changing the equalization section of the constitution,” a readout of the script says.

“My government will be a full participant in those negotiations, representing Saskatchewan’s interests to achieve meaningful reform to equalization.”

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta’s referendum does not compel the federal government to discuss the matter.

1:57 Majority of Albertans votes to scrap equalization payments Majority of Albertans votes to scrap equalization payments

While just over 60 per cent of people voted in favour of the motion, Elections Alberta estimates fewer than 40 per cent of voters cast a ballot.

Equalization directs tax money the federal government collects from richer provinces to provinces with less income to ensure a better basic level of service for all Canadians.

Changing the practice requires amending the Constitution Act, which the federal government can only do with a majority of provinces and territories.

Moe pointed to his government’s recent creation of a provincial chief firearms officer, who oversees enforcement of the federal Firearms Act, as a step towards more independence within Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government previously appointed the person who monitored adherence to the Act.

He also said the provincial government will consider other steps to build autonomy, including “the possibility of taking back the administration of our corporate income tax system from the federal government.”

Moe also said a new provincial protective services agency, which would combine highway patrol officers and conservation officers, the provincial capital commission and a few other roles, would also make the province more independent.

–With files from Jessica Guse and Thomas Piller