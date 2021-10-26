SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Alberta referendum results are in, Kenney to speak to results

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 1:00 pm
Premier Jason Kenney speaks at a media availability at the Alberta legislature April 22, 2020. View image in full screen
Premier Jason Kenney speaks at a media availability at the Alberta legislature April 22, 2020. Courtesy, Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

So, did Albertans vote in favour of Daylight Saving Time?

It very nearly was a 50/50 split, with 50.1% of Albertans saying no.

Premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. along with Minister of Service Alberta, Nate Glubish.

The news conference will be streamed live in this post as well as Corus Alberta and Global News Facebook pages.

​By a ‘no’ vote of 50.1 per cent, more than 535,000 Albertans voted to not scrap Daylight Saving Time. The vote had a differential margin of 2,834.

That means Alberta will continue to fall back and spring forward their clocks.

When it comes to if the Alberta government should ask the federal government to remove Section 36(2) of the Constitution Act, 1982 — it was a resounding ‘yes’.

With more than 640,000 Albertans — 61.7 per cent —voting in favour of the question. Just under 400,000 Albertans voted ‘no.’

Those in Alberta took to the polls Oct. 18 to cast their municipal vote along with their vote when it comes to the two referendum questions.

Also on the ballot were choices for potential Senate candidates.

​All three Conservative Party candidates were voted for.

Those being:

  • Pam Davidson, Conservative Party of Canada
  • Erika Barootes, Conservative Party of Canada
  • Mykhailo Martyniouk, Conservative Party of Canada

Those in Calgary also voted in favour of introducing fluoride back into their water system.

