Politics

Alberta election: Promises the NDP and UCP have made during the 2023 election campaign

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2023 12:56 pm
Decision Alberta: Upcoming debate has leaders hoping to sway votes
WATCH ABOVE: The Alberta election will take place in less than two weeks; the two leaders will face off in a debate on May 18. Political analyst Jason Ribeiro joined us on Global News Morning Edmonton to talk about what can be expected.
Albertans are scheduled to go to the polls May 29. Here’s a look at some of the promises announced by the two major parties in the past few months:

United Conservative Party

-Create a new tax bracket that would deliver about $760 more for everyone making more than $60,000 a year. Those making less would see a 20 per cent reduction to their provincial tax bill.

– Extend the pause on the provincial fuel tax, with savings of 13 cents per litre at the pump, until the end of 2023.

-Put into legislation a guarantee not to increase personal or business taxes without approval from Albertans in a referendum.

– Contribute $330 million toward a new National Hockey League arena project for the Calgary Flames.

– Follow a public health-care guarantee that no Albertan would have to pay for a doctor out of pocket.

-Introduce a 25 per cent discount for seniors on personal registry services, camping fees and medical driving exams.

-Bring in the proposed compassionate intervention act, allowing people with severe drug addiction to be forced into treatment.

Alberta New Democratic Party

-Ensure every Albertan has access to a family doctor, hire 4,000 more health workers and create 40 new family health clinics.

– More support for schools by hiring 4,000 new teachers, and 3,000 educational assistants and support staff.

– Create a new tax credit to spur investment in areas including cleantech and critical minerals processing.

– Bring back the Rapattack program of elite aerial wildfire fighters that was cancelled in 2019.

– Table the proposed eastern slopes protection act to ban coal mining projects in the Rocky Mountains and surrounding areas.

– Bring in a fully costed economic plan that predicts a $3.3-billion surplus over three years. Raise the corporate tax rate to 11 per cent from eight per cent to increase revenue.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

