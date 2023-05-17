Alberta election: Promises the NDP and UCP have made during the 2023 election campaign

Send this page to someone via email

Albertans are scheduled to go to the polls May 29. Here’s a look at some of the promises announced by the two major parties in the past few months:

United Conservative Party

-Create a new tax bracket that would deliver about $760 more for everyone making more than $60,000 a year. Those making less would see a 20 per cent reduction to their provincial tax bill.

– Extend the pause on the provincial fuel tax, with savings of 13 cents per litre at the pump, until the end of 2023.

-Put into legislation a guarantee not to increase personal or business taxes without approval from Albertans in a referendum.

– Contribute $330 million toward a new National Hockey League arena project for the Calgary Flames.

Story continues below advertisement

– Follow a public health-care guarantee that no Albertan would have to pay for a doctor out of pocket.

-Introduce a 25 per cent discount for seniors on personal registry services, camping fees and medical driving exams.

-Bring in the proposed compassionate intervention act, allowing people with severe drug addiction to be forced into treatment.

Alberta New Democratic Party

-Ensure every Albertan has access to a family doctor, hire 4,000 more health workers and create 40 new family health clinics.

– More support for schools by hiring 4,000 new teachers, and 3,000 educational assistants and support staff.

– Create a new tax credit to spur investment in areas including cleantech and critical minerals processing.

– Bring back the Rapattack program of elite aerial wildfire fighters that was cancelled in 2019.

– Table the proposed eastern slopes protection act to ban coal mining projects in the Rocky Mountains and surrounding areas.

– Bring in a fully costed economic plan that predicts a $3.3-billion surplus over three years. Raise the corporate tax rate to 11 per cent from eight per cent to increase revenue.