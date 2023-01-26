Alberta freezes rate increases for private vehicle insurance in 2023

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s government is pausing rate increases for private vehicle insurance to the end of 2023, according to a news release Thursday.

“Affordability is a primary challenge facing many Albertans as rising inflation makes it challenging for many to afford necessities, including auto insurance,” said Matt Jones, minister of affordability and utilities.

No new rate increases will be approved for the remainder of the year, according to the province; however, some Albertans may see rate increases on renewals this year.

“This may be due to previously approved rate changes, changes to driving records including at-fault claims and tickets, or changes to insurance profiles such as a new address or a different vehicle being insured,” said the province.

The province said it is also hearing concerns that it has been a challenge for Albertans to pay their annual auto insurance premiums in one lump payment upfront. To help with this, the province is requiring insurance companies to let most Albertans pay their premiums through payment plans.

“In addition to pausing rates until the end of 2023, Alberta’s government will continue developing short- and long-term solutions to steady and lower auto insurance rates,” the province said.

The government is also looking for longer-term solutions to high insurance premiums in Alberta, which are among the highest in the country.

A report released by Ernst and Young in December showed an 18-year-old male student with a Stage 2 learner’s license and a 2012 Honda Civic LX would pay about $6,140 a year in Calgary and $6,471 a year in Edmonton, compared to $2,311 a year in West Kelowna, B.C., and only $1,128 a year in Saskatoon, Sask.

The price differences are similar across other driving profiles — for a single, employed 35-year-old female with 19 years driving experience and a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan, she’d pay around $2,700 a year in both Calgary and Edmonton, compared to $1,876 a year in Toronto, Ont., and just over $1,000 a year in Nanaimo, B.C.

Other recommendations from the government for those struggling with auto insurance include shopping around for better rates, working with current brokers for a better deal and bundling home and property insurance.

The Opposition NDP said that the UCP has claimed in the past that rate caps don’t work and that it has recently blocked NDP legislation that would have put a “real freeze” on insurance rates.

“The UCP lifted the rate cap brought in by our Alberta NDP government and insurance premiums skyrocketed. Auto insurance rates went up as much as 30 per cent during the pandemic — a time when Albertans were driving and working less — and the UCP did nothing,” said finance critic Shannon Phillips.

The NDP installed a rate increase cap when it was in power, limiting auto insurance providers to a maximum five per cent annual rate hike. The UCP let that cap expire months after being elected in 2019, claiming that the cap was damaging to both industry and consumers.

“Now Albertans are paying for the most expensive auto insurance in the country in the midst of the worst affordability crisis in 40 years,” Phillips said.