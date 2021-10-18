Over $10K stolen from Edmontonians; police investigate auto insurance fraud

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are warning the public about auto insurance fraud that took place over the summer months.

On June 20, EPS received a report from a citizen that purchased auto insurance through a local broker, Almarta Brokers.

However, when the person went to contact Almarta Brokers to update their information, police say they were informed that they didn’t have auto insurance with the provider.

Since the report, police said seven others have come forward to report the fake auto insurance purchased through brokers providing the same name.

“In each case, correspondence with the brokers reportedly took place via emails and text messages only, payment was completed via e-transfer and complainants received insurance documents that looked identical to those from a valid insurance provider,” the news release stated.

EPS believes more than $10,000 has been taken fraudulently from those involved.

As police continue to investigate, they’re asking anyone who may have been in contact or scammed out of money by Almarta Brokers to contact them at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, Edmontonians can also use Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by using their website.