Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Over $10K stolen from Edmontonians; police investigate auto insurance fraud

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 6:13 pm
File: An example of auto insurance paperwork. View image in full screen
File: An example of auto insurance paperwork. Getty Images

Edmonton police are warning the public about auto insurance fraud that took place over the summer months.

On June 20, EPS received a report from a citizen that purchased auto insurance through a local broker, Almarta Brokers.

However, when the person went to contact Almarta Brokers to update their information, police say they were informed that they didn’t have auto insurance with the provider.

Read more: Edmonton police investigate after rental companies swindled out of $600K in vehicles and equipment

Since the report, police said seven others have come forward to report the fake auto insurance purchased through brokers providing the same name.

“In each case, correspondence with the brokers reportedly took place via emails and text messages only, payment was completed via e-transfer and complainants received insurance documents that looked identical to those from a valid insurance provider,” the news release stated.

Story continues below advertisement

EPS believes more than $10,000 has been taken fraudulently from those involved.

Read more: 3 charged in $10M luxury vehicle ring: Alberta RCMP

As police continue to investigate, they’re asking anyone who may have been in contact or scammed out of money by Almarta Brokers to contact them at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, Edmontonians can also use Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by using their website.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police tagEPS tagEdmonton tagAuto Insurance tagyeg tagInsurance Fraud tagfinancial crime tagAuto Insurance Fraud tagAuto Fraud tagAlmarta Brokers tagauto broker tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers