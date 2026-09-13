‘It’ll never be the same’: Regina family seeks justice for Rebecca Wilson

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Friends, family and loved ones of 37-year-old Rebecca Wilson gathered outside Regina’s Legislative Building Friday evening to remember and honour her life.

Wilson, referred to as ‘Becca’ or ‘Becky’ by those who knew her, was described by family as a devoted older sister, a woman of faith and someone of strong character. Her sister, Katie Wilson, said Rebecca was a creative person who spent a lot of time painting and writing.

“As her sister, there’s a huge gap now and I’ll never be able to fill it the same way,” said Katie Wilson. “It’ll never be the same.”

The family took turns speaking about Rebecca Wilson, describing her as funny, loyal and a huge loss for the family. Wilson said the circumstances around the death make the loss that much more difficult.

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“She didn’t just die. She didn’t just pass away from some sickness or anything or some freak accident. She was murdered,” said Wilson.

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Police are investigating.

Rebecca Wilson’s mother, Wendy Lerat Lynn said Wilson, who was the oldest of five, always embodied the trait of advocating for others.

“She took on being the big sister,” she said. “She did that on the playground too with other kids. She kind of was like that.”

Lerat said her daughter’s laugh was contagious and wanted people to remember Wilson as faithful, funny and an amazing human being.

“The way she ended, it didn’t do her any justice at all,” said Lerat.

Signs at the vigil called for justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Lerat said what happened to her daughter is not an isolated incident.

“I understand there’s different degrees and understanding of murdered and missing Indigenous women,” said Lerat. “The more that people start to talk about it maybe it’ll become something that people will actually see.”

Rebecca Wilson was the victim of an aggravated assault on Aug. 14. She was found in an alley in the 1400 block of Wascana Street and died from her injuries on Aug. 30.

“There needs to be something more that is addressing why these women are being murdered,” said Lerat.

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No arrests have been made in Wilson’s death.

“Our family will not stop, I will not stop. It is my mission to find truth for my sister, we will know the truth. The truth will come to light, it’s just a matter of when,” said Wilson.