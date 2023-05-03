Menu

Headline link
Canada

Alberta election: Rachel Notley promises to create more jobs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2023 7:22 pm
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley arrives at a press conference to lay out her plan to create good-paying jobs for the future, in Edmonton on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. View image in full screen
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley arrives at a press conference to lay out her plan to create good-paying jobs for the future, in Edmonton on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta’s NDP is promising to create 47,000 jobs if the party wins the provincial election set for May 29.

Leader Rachel Notley says an NDP government would also create a new tax credit to spur investment in areas including cleantech and critical minerals processing.

And it would invest $18 million into union-led skills and safety training facilities for industrial jobs.

Read more: Alberta UCP Leader Smith won’t comment on Pawlowski conviction

At the announcement in Edmonton, Notley also criticized United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith for refusing to comment on her involvement in the criminal case of a Calgary pastor.

Arthur Pawlowski was convicted this week of mischief in a border-crossing blockade at Coutts, Alta., protesting against COVID-19 public health measures.

Click to play video: 'Pawlowski found guilty of two border blockade charges'
Pawlowski found guilty of two border blockade charges

Smith, as premier, had a phone call with him before his trial.

Trending Now

Notley says Smith’s reticence is ridiculous given she is heard on tape offering to help Pawlowski and agreeing with his concerns about prosecutor trial tactics.

Rachel NotleyAlberta NDPAlberta electionAlberta jobsDanielle SmithAlberta election 2023Artur Pawlowski2023 Alberta Election
