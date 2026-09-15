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3 comments

  1. Try This
    September 15, 2026 at 10:22 am

    Carney claimed that the bridge debt would be paid before any revenue sharing. Why did he lie to us? Why have the Liberals not straightened out this gift to the US?
    One never has revenue until expenses are paid. This has become a gift to the tyrant toddler. Shame!

  2. lol
    September 15, 2026 at 10:12 am

    Clownadians forgot to boycott the USA

  3. Dave
    September 15, 2026 at 10:10 am

    No confusion
    Carney sold out taxpayers who paid for the bridge
    He then lied about it to Canadians

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Canada

More than 270K crossings reported at Gordie Howe bridge in first full month

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted September 15, 2026 9:56 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Gordie Howe International Bridge opens to pedestrians and cyclists'
Gordie Howe International Bridge opens to pedestrians and cyclists
WATCH: Gordie Howe International Bridge opens to pedestrians and cyclists – Aug 5, 2026
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More than 270,000 crossings happened at the Gordie Howe International Bridge in August, its first full month of operation.

Statistics Canada reported last week that the bridge, which connects Windsor and Detroit, was used for 134,900 Canadian-resident return trips from the U.S. by car, 56.7 per cent of which were same-day.

It was also used as a port of entry for 101,000 U.S. resident trips to Canada by car, 52.2 per cent of which were same-day. Meanwhile, 34,800 commercial transport trucks entered Canada through the bridge.

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During the same period, 348,000 Canadian and U.S. residents entered Canada by car at Windsor’s Ambassador Bridge and the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel, down 35.4 per cent from August 2025. Commercial transport truck entries at Windsor’s other ports increased by 0.4 per cent from the same period one year earlier to total 87,400.

The Gordie Howe bridge, intended to boost commercial and passenger traffic between Canada and the U.S. and ease gridlock for the other regional crossings, finally opened on July 27 after weeks of delays.

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In its first five days, more than 41,000 people crossed into Canada using the bridge, Statistics Canada said.

The Canadian government paid the entirety of the bridge’s $6.4 billion construction cost under a revenue-sharing agreement with Michigan that would see Canada recoup its debt before splitting the tolls.

But protests from U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration led to a new agreement that will see Canada and the U.S. share those revenues for the first 15 years, which has drawn scrutiny and created confusion.

Both countries have sought to celebrate the bridge’s opening as a symbol of cross-border ties and co-operation despite the delays and ongoing trade tensions. Several political leaders, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, crossed the bridge on its opening day.

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