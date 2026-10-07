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1 comment

  1. Lynn Macdonald
    October 7, 2026 at 9:13 am

    🇨🇦💕🇮🇪

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Canada

Canadian buoy found on shore of Irish island after journey across Atlantic

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2026 8:32 am
1 min read
FILE - Steller sea lions rest on a buoy on the Puget Sound Monday, June 29, 2026, near Langley, Wash. View image in full screen
FILE - Steller sea lions rest on a buoy on the Puget Sound Monday, June 29, 2026, near Langley, Wash. AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson
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Officials in northwestern Ireland say they’re working to recover a large Canadian buoy that floated across the Atlantic Ocean and washed up on a coastal island.

A news release from Mayo County Council says the mariner marker, weighing in at roughly 3.5 tonnes, came ashore on Achill Island, known for its rugged mountains and bright sandy beaches.

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It says council was told by the Canadian Coast Guard that its buoys, while “very friendly,” have quite the habit of drifting far from home.

The council is looking to recover the buoy so as to prevent it from floating away and becoming a hazard to vessels or coastal infrastructure.

The release says the unusual visitor to the island can carry a navigation light and make a distinctive wave-powered whistling sound to alert nearby vessels.

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The council adds the discovery is a lighthearted reminder of Mayo County’s connection to Canada through generations of emigration, before demanding a blithe bit of a ransom.

“Should the Canadians wish to see their buoy again, they may have to make a special trip to Mayo to collect it,” the release said.

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