Politics

Alberta election: Smith to make radio appearance in Calgary, Edmonton Wednesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2023 11:49 am
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks at an announcement on plans for an events centre to replace the aging Saddledome, in Calgary on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks at an announcement on plans for an events centre to replace the aging Saddledome, in Calgary on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press
United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith is to make an appearance on a radio talk show airing in Calgary and Edmonton and visit with candidates today.

Smith will join Shaye Ganam on 630 CHED and QR Calgary at 10 a.m. NDP Leader Rachel Notley will join Ganam Thursday at the same time.

CHED and QR are owned by Corus Entertainment, the parent company of Global News.

The Alberta election is on May 29.

Smith had no media availabilities Tuesday and says her next one is planned for Thursday.

UCP candidates Brian Jean and Rebecca Schulz are also to make an announcement at an affordable housing residence in southwest Calgary today.

Notley is scheduled to campaign today in Edmonton, which is expected to be safe territory for her party.

On Tuesday, Notley made health-care promises in Calgary and Red Deer.

–With files from Stephanie Swensrude, 630 CHED

© 2023 The Canadian Press

