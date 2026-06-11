Doug Ford approval falls to ‘worst’ level since taking office, poll finds

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Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s approval rating has fallen to the lowest level since he took office in 2018, according to non-profit pollster Angus Reid, as the Progressive Conservative Party continues to face backlash over the controversial purchase of a private jet.

The latest results show that, between March and June, Ford experienced a ten-point drop, leaving him with just 21 per cent approval from voters in Ontario.

The Angus Reid Institute said the number represents “the worst assessment during his tenure as premier” and is largely due to both “economic pressure and self-inflicted wounds.”

“Most damaging may have been the brief purchase of a $28.9-million government jet, which Ford announced was being sold back to Bombardier after significant backlash,” the organization said.

Ford also finds himself at the bottom of the pack among fellow premiers, far behind Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew who enjoys 62 per cent approval.

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While Alberta Premier Danielle Smith also slid to a “personal worst” in approval rating amid the province’s separation referendum confusion, Angus Reid still clocked in her approval at 39 per cent.

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Ford’s Progressive Conservatives have been experiencing a steady decline in public support in 2026 as the party entered its eight year in office.

Public opinion polls, on average, show the PC with 40 per cent support — enough to win another majority government, but with tighter margins.

Polls have also shown the leaderless Liberals catching up to and, at times, beating the PC Party as voters started considering alternatives to the government party.

The slump in numbers was compounded by the government’s decision to exempt the premier and cabinet ministers from freedom of information laws, Ford’s legal battle to keep his personal cellphone records private and his decision to buy a $28.9 million Challenger 650 jet to accommodate Ford travel.

To compensate for the dip, Ford pivoted back to the Canada-US relationship and pushing back on the Trump administrations tariffs — a subject that earned Ford the ‘Captain Canada’ mantle in early 2025.

Ford few to Washington D.C. to meet with American lawmakers and pushed a new “Fortress North America” strategy.

On Wednesday, the premier welcomed Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro to Queen’s Park to sign a memorandum of understanding on cross-border cooperation.

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The trips and meetings have been met with skepticism from members of the opposition who claim Ford is only putting on a show.

“Ontarians would like to see what does this actually mean for us?” asked NDP MPP Jessica Bell.

“Is it going to lead to more jobs coming to Ontario? Is it going to make grocery prices cheaper? Is it going to make housing more affordable? These are a lot of unanswered questions.”