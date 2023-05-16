Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

UCP says NDP’s economic plan will kill jobs and cause people to flee Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2023 2:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Decision Alberta: Upcoming debate has leaders hoping to sway votes'
Decision Alberta: Upcoming debate has leaders hoping to sway votes
The Alberta election will take place in less than two weeks; the two leaders will face off in a debate on May 18. Political analyst Jason Ribeiro joined us on Global News Morning Edmonton to talk about what can be expected.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The United Conservative Party says the NDP’s economic plan will kill jobs and cause people to flee Alberta.

Brian Jean, a candidate in Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche, held a news conference in Calgary to respond to the NDP plan that was released earlier in the day.

Albertans go to the polls on May 29.

The NDP plan, which forecasts a $3.3-billion surplus over three years, includes an increase to the corporate tax rate to 11 per cent from eight per cent to increase revenue.

Trending Now

Jean says that equals a 38 per cent tax increase for Alberta businesses.

He wasn’t able to say whether the UCP would release its costed economic plan, but says Albertans can look at this year’s provincial budget for more information.

Advertisement
More on Politics
Alberta politicsNDPAlberta LegislatureRachel NotleyUCPAlberta NDPUnited Conservative PartyAlberta electionAlberta UCPDanielle SmithAlberta election 2023NotleySmith
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers