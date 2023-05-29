Alberta election: Live results map of the 2023 vote

It’s the final day of the 2023 Alberta election campaign. Polls close at 8 p.m. and when they do, Global News will have live, real-time results in the map and features on this page.

Who’s winning in your riding? Are Danielle Smith and Rachel Notley winning in their respective ridings? The map above will allow you to navigate every provincial riding and get real-time results as they come in.

Albertans who have yet to cast a ballot will find candidate information and voting station locations for their riding with Global News’ ‘Find your Alberta riding’ tool.

Global News has also compiled additional details on the voting process and the campaign promises of both the UCP and NDP, and has fact-checked dubious claims that emerged in the weeks leading up to election day.

The tool below will show how much of the popular vote the UCP, NDP and other parties have secured and how that has changed since 2019, when the UCP was victorious, claiming 54 per cent of the popular vote. The UCP ousted the NDP in dramatic fashion in that election, claiming 63 seats in the legislature to the NDP’s 24, placing Jason Kenney as premier after a single term of Notley leading the province.

Below, you can keep an eye on results from the closest races and ridings where the incumbent might not win re-election. There are 49 UCP candidates and 19 NDP candidates who are looking to return to the legislature as the representative for their riding.

Both parties have fielded candidates in all 87 ridings, although Smith previously announced that, should the UCP candidate in Lacombe-Ponoka prove victorious, she would not be welcome in the caucus and would sit as an independent.

Global News will provide complete Decision Alberta coverage in the final hours of voting, the tabulation of the votes and the declaration of the winning party and premier-designate.

Follow along with our online streaming broadcast, available at Global News and on Global News’ YouTube channel.

The election day special will be televised on Global News Edmonton, Global News Calgary and Global News Lethbridge, with radio coverage available on both QR Calgary and 630CHED.