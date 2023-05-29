SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Click to play video: 'Calgary MP says moderate conservatives face tough decision in Alberta election'
Calgary MP says moderate conservatives face tough decision in Alberta election

Alberta election: Live results map of the 2023 vote

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit
Click to play video: 'Calgary MP says moderate conservatives face tough decision in Alberta election'
Calgary MP says moderate conservatives face tough decision in Alberta election

It’s the final day of the 2023 Alberta election campaign. Polls close at 8 p.m. and when they do, Global News will have live, real-time results in the map and features on this page.

Who’s winning in your riding? Are Danielle Smith and Rachel Notley winning in their respective ridings? The map above will allow you to navigate every provincial riding and get real-time results as they come in.

Albertans who have yet to cast a ballot will find candidate information and voting station locations for their riding with Global News’ ‘Find your Alberta riding’ tool.

Global News has also compiled additional details on the voting process and the campaign promises of both the UCP and NDP, and has fact-checked dubious claims that emerged in the weeks leading up to election day.

The tool below will show how much of the popular vote the UCP, NDP and other parties have secured and how that has changed since 2019, when the UCP was victorious, claiming 54 per cent of the popular vote. The UCP ousted the NDP in dramatic fashion in that election, claiming 63 seats in the legislature to the NDP’s 24, placing Jason Kenney as premier after a single term of Notley leading the province.

Below, you can keep an eye on results from the closest races and ridings where the incumbent might not win re-election. There are 49 UCP candidates and 19 NDP candidates who are looking to return to the legislature as the representative for their riding.

Both parties have fielded candidates in all 87 ridings, although Smith previously announced that, should the UCP candidate in Lacombe-Ponoka prove victorious, she would not be welcome in the caucus and would sit as an independent.

Global News will provide complete Decision Alberta coverage in the final hours of voting, the tabulation of the votes and the declaration of the winning party and premier-designate.

Follow along with our online streaming broadcast, available at Global News and on Global News’ YouTube channel.

The election day special will be televised on Global News Edmonton, Global News Calgary and Global News Lethbridge, with radio coverage available on both QR Calgary and 630CHED.

More on Politics
Rachel NotleyAlberta electionDanielle SmithAlberta election results2023 Alberta ElectionElection results AlbertaAlberta Election PollsAlberta Election LiveElection AlbertaAlberta election 2023 resultsAlberta election mapAlberta election results mapAlberta live election resultspolls open alberta
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Flyers

More weekly flyers