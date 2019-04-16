Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party wins majority government

Albertans are expected to give Jason Kenney and the United Conservative Party an overwhelming mandate to scrap the carbon tax and usher in a new era of fiscal conservatism as Global News projects the party will be handed a majority government in Tuesday’s provincial election.

A projected UCP victory is impressive given that the party is not even two years old and led by Kenney, a politician who may have years of experience governing in Ottawa with the federal Tories, but was only elected as an MLA in Alberta four months ago.

The UCP formed in 2017 after the conservative Wildrose Party merged with the Kenney-led Progressive Conservative Party after a push to “unite the right” in order to defeat the NDP, who surprised many when they stormed to power in 2015, ending 44 years of Progressive Conservative rule in Alberta.

The UCP ran a campaign focused on building pipelines and reviving the Alberta economy, which has struggled ever since the price of oil collapsed just before the NDP was elected and Rachel Notley became premier in 2015.

The UCP’s election victory ends a four-week campaign that’s been described by many political commentators as one of the province’s most divisive in recent memory. The UCP consistently came under attack by the NDP, labour groups, and advocates for sexual and visible minorities for various policy positions and for homophobic, white nationalist, and misogynistic remarks and social media posts made by several of its candidates that came to light during the campaign.

Voter engagement was incredibly high in the 2019 election, as evidenced by voters setting a new record for ballots cast at advance polls on just the second day of advance voting last week.

Tuesday’s UCP win marks only the fifth change of government in Alberta history.

