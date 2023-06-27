Menu

Share

Share

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Health

Alberta premier’s office says she was unaware of new opioid data before election

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2023 7:50 pm
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to delegates at the Global Energy Show in Calgary on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The Alberta NDP is accusing Smith of concealed the latest data on opioid-related deaths until after last month's provincial election. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to delegates at the Global Energy Show in Calgary on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The Alberta NDP is accusing Smith of concealed the latest data on opioid-related deaths until after last month's provincial election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s office is denying the Opposition’s claim that her government concealed the latest data on opioid-related deaths until after the provincial election.

The premier’s press secretary, Sam Blackett, says Smith was briefed about the data after the May 29 vote.

The provincial data released Monday shows 179 people died from drug poisonings in April, the highest number in a single month.

The NDP accused the United Conservative Party government of holding back the information.

The office of Mental Health and Addiction Minister Dan Williams says it usually takes about two months to update such data.

It says Williams was also briefed on the new numbers shortly after he was sworn into office on June 9.

Click to play video: '‘Tired of losing loved ones’: Advocates call for more harm reduction supports'
‘Tired of losing loved ones’: Advocates call for more harm reduction supports
Alberta healthAlberta GovernmentAlberta NDPUnited Conservative PartyAlberta electionDanielle SmithAlberta opioid crisisDan WilliamsAlberta opioid deathsAlberta mental health and addictions
© 2023 The Canadian Press

