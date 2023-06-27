Alberta premier’s office says she was unaware of new opioid data before election

See more sharing options

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s office is denying the Opposition’s claim that her government concealed the latest data on opioid-related deaths until after the provincial election.

The premier’s press secretary, Sam Blackett, says Smith was briefed about the data after the May 29 vote.

The provincial data released Monday shows 179 people died from drug poisonings in April, the highest number in a single month.

The NDP accused the United Conservative Party government of holding back the information.

The office of Mental Health and Addiction Minister Dan Williams says it usually takes about two months to update such data.

It says Williams was also briefed on the new numbers shortly after he was sworn into office on June 9.

