Alberta election: Your last minute voter guide for 2023

Albertans will be hitting the polls on Monday to decide which party will form the provincial government for the next four years.

Candidates spent the last few weeks campaigning for your vote. With just two days left to earn votes, here is a last-minute voter guide for those who are still undecided.

Central platform

The United Conservative Party, led by Danielle Smith, and the Alberta NDP, led by Rachel Notley, made key promises to improve health care, affordability and public safety in different ways.

Here’s a breakdown of what each party is promising Albertans:

The United Conservative Party, led by Danielle Smith, and the Alberta NDP, led by Rachel Notley, made key promises to improve health care, affordability and public safety in different ways.

Affordability

The United Conservative Party is promising to create a new tax bracket that would deliver about $760 for everyone making more than $60,000 a year. Those making less will see a 20 per cent reduction to their provincial tax bill, the party said.

The UCP also promised to extend the pause on the provincial fuel tax, which was implemented under former premier Jason Kenney’s government last year as a response to rising gas prices. The party claims the pause saves Albertans around 13 cents per litre at the pump.

The UCP will legislate a guarantee not to increase personal or business taxes without approval from Albertans in a referendum, if elected.

The UCP will also guarantee Alberta families will have access to $10-a-day child care by 2026.

The Alberta NDP promised to raise the corporate tax from eight per cent to 11 per cent to increase revenue, as part of the party’s plans to deliver a fully costed economic plan that predicts a $3.3 billion surplus over the next three years.

The party also promised to freeze university tuition, as well as personal income taxes for the next four years. It also promised to freeze auto insurance premiums and put a cap on electricity rates.

Health care

The Alberta NDP pledged to hire more health-care workers if elected. The party plans to hire 4,000 more health workers and create 40 new family health clinics.

The party also promised to increase funding for emergency medical services if it wins the election on Monday. The party would increase funding by $50 million this year and by $75 million in each of the two years following.

The UCP promised Albertans will never have to pay out-of-pocket to see a doctor.

The UCP also promised to develop a midwifery strategy that will include more funding for midwife positions.

Public safety

The UCP promised to legislate the compassionate intervention act if elected. The act would give police and family members or legal guardians of drug users the ability to refer adults and youth into involuntary treatment if they pose a risk to themselves and others.

The UCP also promised to implement the Safe Streets Action Plan to address crime concerns, including ankle-bracelet monitoring “for dangerous offenders out on bail” and deploying sheriffs to monitor them; more patrol officers on Alberta streets; new anti-fentanyl trafficking teams; and more funding for internet child exploitation units and gang suppression units.

While the NDP did not make specific programs to address public safety, it did promise to work with local governments and community resources to help those suffering from addictions and homelessness in Alberta.

The Alberta NDP also promised to bring back the Rapattack program of elite aerial wildfire fighters that was cancelled back in 2019.

Other promises

The Alberta NDP promised to table the eastern slopes protection act to ban coal mining projects in the Rocky Mountains and surrounding areas. It also promised to create a new tax credit to spur investment in areas like cleantech and critical minerals processing.

The UCP promised to introduce a 25 per cent discount for seniors on personal registry services, camping fees and medical driving exams.

The party also vowed to contribute $330 million towards a new arena for the Calgary Flames.

— with files from The Canadian Press