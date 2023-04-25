Calgary, Alberta officials to announce ‘important update’ on event centre

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary has called a press conference for an “important update” about the replacement for the Saddledome on Tuesday afternoon.

That press conference will be streamed in this story at 3:30 p.m.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek and Premier Danielle Smith will be joined by John Bean, president and CEO of the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC), Calgary Stampede CEO Joel Cowley and Coun. Sonya Sharp on the site of the previously-agreed upon event centre in the East Village.

The update comes after six months of renewed negotiations.

The previous agreement between the City of Calgary and CSEC came to an end in December 2021, after Calgary Flames ownership informed the city it would be pulling out due to more than $16 million in additional costs because of several climate resiliency and infrastructure conditions attached to the development permit by the Calgary Planning Commission.

The original deal to build a new event centre was signed in 2019 with total costs pegged at $550 million, however, CSEC reported that costs had jumped to around $640 million by December 2021.

Construction on the facility was scheduled to begin in January 2022.

Early last year, city council voted unanimously to find a third party to gauge CSEC’s interest to come back to the drawing board, along with seeking other parties who may want to be involved with the project.

A committee to oversee any progress and work on an event centre project was struck last March, with Ward 1 Coun. Sonya Sharp chairing said committee.

The City of Calgary and CSEC re-entered formal discussions on building an event centre in October 2022. Consulting firm CAA ICON was hired by the city to serve as their deal structure advisors in the negotiations.

Shortly after the negotiations began, Danielle Smith — newly sworn-in as premier — appointed MLA Ric McIver as provincial representative, but McIver did not have a seat at the talks.

A well-worn Saddledome

The Scotiabank Saddledome is the oldest active NHL arena that has not been significantly renovated.

The project broke ground in July 1981 and opened in October 1983. The iconic saddle-like shape was conceived by Graham McCourt Architects, becoming an icon of the city’s core.

At the Flames final news conferences for the 2022-23 regular season, McKenzie Weegar expressed dissatisfaction with the facilities that play home for the Flames, Calgary Hitmen, Calgary Roughnecks and Calgary Wranglers.

“I think we need a new rink,” he said on April 14. “The Saddledome obviously has some character but maybe a couple updates will make it a little bit better.”

Renovations in the mid-90s saw additions of luxury suits, added seats, a new restaurant and new offices for CSEC and Hockey Canada.

The lower bowl was also flooded during the 2013 floods, but was able to open for a concert in September of that year following two months of round-the-clock repairs.