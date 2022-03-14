Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta NDP to retable bill to block coal mining in Rocky Mountains

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2022 1:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Pressure to end exports of coal in Canada' Pressure to end exports of coal in Canada
WATCH (Sept. 2, 2021): Even as Canada pushes ahead with phasing out coal, the country is still mining millions of tonnes of the fossil fuel. And Eric as Sorensen explains, Canada isn't just exporting its own coal. – Sep 2, 2021

Alberta’s Opposition New Democrats say they will retable a private member’s bill in the legislature that would place tight restrictions on coal mining in the Rocky Mountains.

Leader Rachel Notley says the bill is essentially the same as one that died on the order paper last spring.

Read more: To mine or not to mine? Rocky Mountain coal mining decision set for 2022

The legislation would ban coal mining outright on the most sensitive parts of the much-loved summits and foothills.

Proposed mines elsewhere wouldn’t be allowed unless they conform to local land use plans, were informed by science and went through at least six months of public consultation.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Alberta government to extend pause on Rocky Mountain coal mines' Alberta government to extend pause on Rocky Mountain coal mines
Alberta government to extend pause on Rocky Mountain coal mines – Mar 4, 2022

All coal leases in the Rockies would also be cancelled unless they were granted before 2020 or pertain to an already operating mine.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Coal mining in the Rockies would overall negatively impact Alberta: U of C analysis

Notley has said the United Conservative government’s recent moves to protect those areas still depend on the discretion of the minister and that real protection should be enshrined in legislation.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Jason Kenney tagAlberta economy tagRachel Notley tagAlberta Environment tagAlberta UCP tagRocky Mountains tagCoal Mining tagAlberta Coal Mining tagFoothills tagcoal leases tagrocky mountain development tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers