Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta New Democrats say they would restore aerial wildfire fighting teams

By Staff Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 6:39 pm
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley makes a campaign announcement in Calgary on Thursday, May 4, 2023. View image in full screen
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley makes a campaign announcement in Calgary on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Her party says the only hospital in a town south of Calgary faces potential closures in its emergency department because the United Conservative Party has not supported it. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta’s New Democrats say they’d bring back a program of elite aerial wildfire fighters cancelled by the United Conservative government.

Leader Rachel Notley says the party is committed to restoring the Rapattack program, axed in 2020 to save $1.4 million.

The program once had 63 firefighters across the province trained to rappel from helicopters to fight fires when they are still small.

Click to play video: 'Alberta Wildfires: Wind change could bring unpredictable fire behavior'
Alberta Wildfires: Wind change could bring unpredictable fire behavior
Story continues below advertisement

The Alberta Party and the Green Party announced last week they’d also restore the program.

Trending Now

United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith has said she’d take another look at what the province needs in terms of firefighting.

Jordan Erlendson, a former member of the Rapattack team, calls Notley’s announcement a no-brainer.

Alberta had 25 out-of-control wildfires as of Monday afternoon and thousands have been forced from their homes.

More on Canada
Alberta NDPUnited Conservative PartyAlberta WildfiresAlberta electionAlberta election 20232023 Alberta ElectionWildfire FightersRapattack
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers