Alberta election 2023: Find your riding, local candidates

Ahead of the Alberta election on May 29, Global News has profiled all 87 ridings in the province so you can find your riding, learn more about the local candidates running in your riding and see how your riding has voted in past elections.
Use the lookup tool below to find your Alberta riding before you head to the polls on May 29.
List of all Alberta ridings in the 2023 election
Airdrie-Cochrane
Airdrie-East
Athabasca-Barrhead-Westlock
Banff-Kananaskis
Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St Paul
Brooks-Medicine Hat
Calgary-Acadia
Calgary-Beddington
Calgary-Bhullar-McCall
Calgary-Bow
Calgary-Buffalo
Calgary-Cross
Calgary-Currie
Calgary-East
Calgary-Edgemont
Calgary-Elbow
Calgary-Falconridge
Calgary-Fish Creek
Calgary-Foothills
Calgary-Glenmore
Calgary-Hays
Calgary-Klein
Calgary-Lougheed
Calgary-Mountain View
Calgary-North
Calgary-North East
Calgary-North West
Calgary-Peigan
Calgary-Shaw
Calgary-South East
Calgary-Varsity
Calgary-West
Camrose
Cardston-Siksika
Central Peace-Notley
Chestermere-Strathmore
Cypress-Medicine Hat
Drayton Valley-Devon
Drumheller-Stettler
Edmonton-Beverly-Clareview
Edmonton-Castle Downs
Edmonton-City Centre
Edmonton-Decore
Edmonton-Ellerslie
Edmonton-Glenora
Edmonton-Gold Bar
Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood
Edmonton-Manning
Edmonton-McClung
Edmonton-Meadows
Edmonton-Mill Woods
Edmonton-North West
Edmonton-Riverview
Edmonton-Rutherford
Edmonton-South
Edmonton-South West
Edmonton-Strathcona
Edmonton-West Henday
Edmonton-Whitemud
Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche
Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo
Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville
Grande Prairie
Grande Prairie-Wapiti
Highwood
Innisfail-Sylvan Lake
Lac Ste Anne-Parkland
Lacombe-Ponoka
Leduc-Beaumont
Lesser Slave Lake
Lethbridge-East
Lethbridge-West
Livingstone-Macleod
Maskwacis-Wetaskiwin
Morinville-St Albert
Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills
Peace River
Red Deer-North
Red Deer-South
Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre
Sherwood Park
Spruce Grove-Stony Plain
St Albert
Strathcona-Sherwood Park
Taber-Warner
Vermilion-Lloydminster-Wainwright
West Yellowhead
Comments