Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Vote counting resumes in municipal elections across Alberta

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2025 2:29 pm
1 min read
The vote counting centre at Calgary's Big Four building is show Monday afternoon as it waits for the first ballots to arrive, prior to the the close of voting. View image in full screen
The vote counting centre at Calgary's Big Four building is show Monday afternoon as it waits for the first ballots to arrive, prior to the the close of voting. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Vote counting in Alberta’s municipal and school board elections has resumed.

Few results were available after polls closed Monday night, as rule changes made by Premier Danielle Smith’s government require votes be counted by hand rather than with machines.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

As of this morning, fewer than 25 per cent of polls for Edmonton’s mayoral race have reported, with longtime councillor Andrew Knack leading over fellow councillor Tim Cartmell.

In Calgary, unofficial results have former councillor Jeromy Farkas unseating incumbent mayor Jyoti Gondek, who has conceded.

Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland, who lead the Rocky Mountain resort town through a devastating fire last year, was acclaimed after no one ran against him.

All results must be submitted to the provincial government by noon on Friday, Oct. 24.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices