Vote counting resumes in municipal elections across Alberta

Vote counting in Alberta’s municipal and school board elections has resumed.

Few results were available after polls closed Monday night, as rule changes made by Premier Danielle Smith’s government require votes be counted by hand rather than with machines.

As of this morning, fewer than 25 per cent of polls for Edmonton’s mayoral race have reported, with longtime councillor Andrew Knack leading over fellow councillor Tim Cartmell.

In Calgary, unofficial results have former councillor Jeromy Farkas unseating incumbent mayor Jyoti Gondek, who has conceded.

Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland, who lead the Rocky Mountain resort town through a devastating fire last year, was acclaimed after no one ran against him.

All results must be submitted to the provincial government by noon on Friday, Oct. 24.