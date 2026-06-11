SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta files appeal on court decision to throw out separatist referendum petition

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted June 11, 2026 4:58 pm
1 min read
A pickup truck flying a modified Alberta provincial flag with the word Republic added and an upside down Canadian flag with a No symbol on it is pictured in Oyen, Alberta on June 20, 2025. View image in full screen
A pickup truck flying a modified Alberta provincial flag with the word Republic added and an upside down Canadian flag with a No symbol on it is pictured in Oyen, Alberta on June 20, 2025. Don Denton/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta’s government has filed its appeal of a judge’s decision to throw out a petition looking to force a vote on the province quitting Canada.

Premier Danielle Smith criticized the ruling last month, calling it “anti-democratic,” and promised to appeal.

Court of King’s Bench Justice Shaina Leonard found the referendum petition shouldn’t have been issued under provincial law and that Smith’s government neglected its duty to consult First Nations.

Click to play video: 'Judge quashes Alberta separatist referendum in major win for First Nations'
Judge quashes Alberta separatist referendum in major win for First Nations

In the appeal filed Thursday in Edmonton court, the province says it plans to argue the judge made 14 errors in her decision.

Story continues below advertisement

It says issuing the petition didn’t trigger the duty to consult and the judge failed to give weight to the democratic purpose of the petition process.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Smith announced after the ruling that Albertans would vote in an Oct. 19 referendum on whether they want to remain in Canada or start the process to have a second, binding referendum on separation.

Click to play video: 'Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says separation question to be added to October referendum'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says separation question to be added to October referendum

The premier cited the judge’s decision as being the reason a direct question on separation can’t be added to the ballot.

— More to come…

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices