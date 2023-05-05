Menu

Politics

Alberta NDP promises to hire thousands of teachers and support workers if elected

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2023 3:09 pm
NDP Leader Rachel Notley speaks at a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Monday, March 15, 2021. Alberta’s Opposition Leader says the proposed pay deal for B.C. doctors is a wakeup call to Premier Danielle Smith to stop threatening to take a wrecking ball to Alberta’s health system and to end her embrace of pseudo-science. View image in full screen
NDP Leader Rachel Notley speaks at a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Monday, March 15, 2021. Alberta’s Opposition Leader says the proposed pay deal for B.C. doctors is a wakeup call to Premier Danielle Smith to stop threatening to take a wrecking ball to Alberta’s health system and to end her embrace of pseudo-science. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta’s NDP is promising to hire thousands of teachers and support workers in the public education system if the party wins the provincial election set for May 29.

Leader Rachel Notley says an NDP government would add $700 million in funding for public education over the next four years.

She says the money would go toward hiring 4,000 teachers and 3,000 support workers to get class sizes down across the province.

At her announcement in Calgary, Notley also took a moment to extend her sympathies to families who have lost homes in wildfires.

She says her thoughts are with residents who are being forced from their homes.

And she thanked the firefighters who are working to keep people safe.

“Albertans … you can also help all of these folks out,” Notley said Friday.

“I know it’s hard to imagine with snow still melting in some parts of the province. But there is a provincewide fire ban in effect, so please follow it and please be safe.”

Alberta politicsNDPAlberta LegislatureRachel NotleyAlberta NDPAlberta educationAlberta electionAlberta election 2023Notley
© 2023 The Canadian Press

