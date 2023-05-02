Menu

Canada

Alberta election: NDP Leader Rachel Notley promises health care improvements

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2023 2:23 pm
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley addresses supporters as she kicks off her campaign for the provincial election in Calgary, Monday, May 1, 2023. Notley says her government would expand the hours of medical clinics as part of an overall plan to improve health care in the province. View image in full screen
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley addresses supporters as she kicks off her campaign for the provincial election in Calgary, Monday, May 1, 2023. Notley says her government would expand the hours of medical clinics as part of an overall plan to improve health care in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colette Derworiz
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley says her government would expand the hours of medical clinics as part of an overall plan to improve health care in the province.

Notley made the promise in Calgary on the second day of the provincial election campaign.

The writ was issued Monday with voting day to be held on May 29.

Read more: Alberta election: Campaign enters 2nd day, UCP and NDP leaders in Calgary

Notley reiterated a promise that an NDP government would create family health teams that ensure every Albertan has access to a family doctor, as well as nurse practitioners, mental health therapists, pharmacists, social workers and dietitians.

She says the plan would also decrease pressure on the emergency departments at hospitals and ambulances.

Alberta’s health system, like others across Canada, faces staffing shortages, ambulance bottlenecks and long wait lists for some surgeries in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era.

