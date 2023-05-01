SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Danielle Smith expected to call Alberta election today

By staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2023 9:26 am
Saif Kaisar joins Farah Nasser from the newsroom to tee up Monday’s writ drop, formally starting what’s expected to be one of the wilder, more dramatic provincial elections that Canada has had in a while.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to call a provincial election during an announcement later this morning in Calgary.

Alberta has a fixed election date with the next provincial general election scheduled to be held on May 29.

Both Smith’s United Conservatives and Rachel Notley’s New Democrats have already been unofficially campaigning for weeks, with both leaders appearing at rallies over the weekend and the NDP releasing a campaign song.

The UCP hopes to win re-election under Smith, who was voted in by the party after former premier Jason Kenney garnered a tepid endorsement in a leadership review last spring and quit.

Notley led the party to a surprising win in 2015 — the first for the NDP in Alberta — benefiting from vote splits between the Progressive Conservatives and its right-wing rival, the Wildrose Party.

Those two conservative parties mended fences to defeat Notley as the new United Conservative Party in 2019.

Alberta politicsAlberta LegislatureAlberta GovernmentRachel NotleyAlberta NDPAlberta electionAlberta UCPDanielle SmithAlberta election 2023
© 2023 The Canadian Press

