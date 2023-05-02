SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Alberta election: Campaign enters 2nd day, UCP and NDP leaders in Calgary

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2023 11:04 am
Click to play video: 'Latest stories on the Alberta election trail'
Latest stories on the Alberta election trail
Political analyst and president of the Calgary Surge, Jason Ribeiro, joins Global News Morning Calgary to talk about the latest from the provincial campaign trail as the election period begins.
Alberta’s provincial election campaign continues Tuesday with the leaders of the two main political parties in Calgary.

Writs were issued Monday to launch the campaign with voting day on May 29.

United Conservative Party Leader Danielle Smith is scheduled to meet with voters and volunteer canvassers.

Later in the day, she is to participate in a virtual town hall.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley is set to make an announcement in the city.

On Monday, Notley promised an NDP government would commit to hiring more health-care workers, while Smith said her UCP would create a new tax bracket delivering about $760 more for everyone making over $60,000 a year.

Click to play video: 'Decision Alberta: The races to watch for in 2023 election campaign'
Decision Alberta: The races to watch for in 2023 election campaign
Advertisement
© 2023 The Canadian Press

