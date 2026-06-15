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5 comments

  1. Anonymous
    June 15, 2026 at 6:55 pm

    yay!! now just the rest of the NDP party to go !!

  2. Rachel Notley
    June 15, 2026 at 5:27 pm

    @Anon.

    Agree. He needs to go on a diet and I think he has had way to many “boosters”

  3. Anonymous
    June 15, 2026 at 5:02 pm

    Nenshi has to be up in the top 5 grossest people I’ve had unfortunate pleasure to meet. His breath reeks and the foam that comes from the corner of his mouth looks like he has rabies.

  4. UCP #1
    June 15, 2026 at 4:14 pm

    Smith has done a great job and her Govt will be re-elected. Nenshi was a huge mistake as leader as he is very unpopular in Calgary

  5. NDP is Over
    June 15, 2026 at 2:36 pm

    Junping ship. The party is fully crumbled and in desperate need of a rebrand. The remaining are too arrogant to admit they screwed up. The NDP is over.

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Politics

4 Alberta NDP MLAs announce they will not run in next provincial election

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 15, 2026 1:12 pm
2 min read
Calgary-Buffalo MLA, who served as finance minister under former NDP Premier Rachel Notley, is one of four NDP MLAs who have announced they will not be running again. View image in full screen
Calgary-Buffalo MLA Joe Ceci, who served as finance minister under former NDP premier Rachel Notley, is one of four NDP MLAs who have announced they will not be running again. Global News
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The Alberta NDP will be losing some prominent MLAs ahead of the next provincial election,

Four MLAs, two from Edmonton and two from Calgary, have announced their names will not be on the ballot the next time voters in Alberta go to the polls.

They include Lori Sigurdson, who was first elected as MLA for Edmonton-Riverview in 2015 and held several cabinet posts under former Alberta premier Rachel Notley, including minister of innovation and advanced education, minister of jobs, skills training and labour and minister of seniors and housing.

Edmonton-Gold Bar MLA, Marlin Schmidt, who was first elected in 2015 and served as minister of advanced education in the Notley government, has also announced he will not be running again.

Calgary-Buffalo MLA Joe Ceci, who has represented the riding since 2015 and served as the provincial minister of finance and president of the treasury board in the NDP government, has also announced he will not seek re-election.

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Prior to entering provincial politics, Ceci was a member of Calgary city council for 15 years, serving as alderman for Ward 9.

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The NDP’s shadow minister for health, Dr. Luanne Metz, who was a neurologist and researcher before being elected as MLA for Calgary-Varsity in 2023, has also announced she will not be running again.

In a statement announcing their planned departures from provincial politics, NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi lauded the MLAs for their service and the “tangible and immeasurable ways they have made Alberta better.”

“Before their time in elected office, each of them demonstrated a deep commitment to community service and improving the lives of others, and they carried that same dedication into public life,” Nenshi said, as he thanked them for their service and wished them “every success in their next chapter.”

All four MLAs will continue to represent their ridings until the next election.

The NDP said nomination dates for the party’s new candidates in the ridings will be announced “in the weeks to come.”

Click to play video: 'Rachel Notley on her legacy: Alberta no longer a one-party politics province'
Rachel Notley on her legacy: Alberta no longer a one-party politics province

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