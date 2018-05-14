Alberta minister Lori Sigurdson taking medical leave after cancer diagnosis

Alberta MLA and Minister of Seniors and Housing Lori Sigurdson will be taking medical leave after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia, she announced on Monday.

In a Facebook post, Sigurdson said she had been experiencing “unexpected symptoms” for several days and received the diagnosis last week.

The Edmonton-Riverview MLA will be undergoing “a variety of treatments” but said she would not be undergoing chemotherapy at this point.

She will be going on medical leave and said she will take her treatment “one day at a time.”

“I am surrounded by my supportive and caring sons and I am lucky to have family and friends by my side for this entire journey,” she wrote.

In a statement, Premier Rachel Notley said the entire caucus was sad to hear of Sigurdson’s diagnosis.

“The commitment and creativity she brings to her work, even on the toughest days, is inspiring,” Notley said. “We are all keeping her and her family in our thoughts as she works towards recovery.”

Minister Irfan Sabir will be acting as minister of Seniors and Housing in Sigurdson’s absence.

Just last week, NDP MLA Erin Babcock announced she had been diagnosed with uterine cancer and had started treatment at the Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton. Babcock intends to continue to work through her treatment.