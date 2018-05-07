Health
May 7, 2018 6:18 pm

Alberta MLA battling uterine cancer will keep working during ‘aggressive treatment’

By Staff The Canadian Press

NDP MLA Erin Babcock represents Stony Plain, Alta. April 2018.

Global News
Alberta NDP MLA Erin Babcock says she will continue to work during her treatment for cancer.

Babcock was elected as the representative for Stony Plain in May 2015.

She announced Monday on Twitter that she’s recently been diagnosed with uterine cancer and has started treatment at the Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton.

Babcock, who’s a licensed practical nurse, says it will take a few months.

Despite not knowing how the treatment will go, she says she will continue to do her job and represent the people of Stony Plain.

Babcock’s message prompted immediate support from her colleagues, including some with the Alberta Party and the Opposition United Conservatives.

