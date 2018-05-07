Alberta MLA battling uterine cancer will keep working during ‘aggressive treatment’

Alberta NDP MLA Erin Babcock says she will continue to work during her treatment for cancer.

Babcock was elected as the representative for Stony Plain in May 2015.

She announced Monday on Twitter that she’s recently been diagnosed with uterine cancer and has started treatment at the Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton.

Babcock, who’s a licensed practical nurse, says it will take a few months.

Despite not knowing how the treatment will go, she says she will continue to do her job and represent the people of Stony Plain.

Babcock’s message prompted immediate support from her colleagues, including some with the Alberta Party and the Opposition United Conservatives.

Treatment will take a few months. I can’t say what the coming weeks will be like. However, after discussing this with my family, colleagues & team, I will continue doing the job I’m passionate about & hope to continue doing for many years, representing the people of Stony Plain. — Erin Babcock (@msebabs) May 7, 2018

Serving as the MLA for the past three years has been a great honour, & it is a job I will continue to do. My reasons for entering politics continue to drive me forward every day – Helping to build our communities to make sure they are resilient & work for every community member. — Erin Babcock (@msebabs) May 7, 2018

Working to make sure the best healthcare is available to all Albertans, no matter what community they live in. I will keep working hard to make life better for our kids, and ensure that opportunities in this province exist for everyone, not just the few. — Erin Babcock (@msebabs) May 7, 2018