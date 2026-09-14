Nova Scotia aims to reduce mammogram wait times, enhance women’s health care

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has unveiled initiatives aimed at improving women’s health care, including efforts to reduce wait times for breast screening.

Women in the province have recently spoken out about lengthy delays for mammograms — with wait times of over a year.

Provincial Health Minister Michelle Thompson said Monday that she expects a boost in available mammogram appointments in the next several months.

“A review has already started and will specifically look at booking and waitlist management and scheduling, standardizing services and equipment, and workforce opportunities,” she said.

In addition, Thompson provided an update on the new Menopause Centre of Excellence — a clinic poised to open in the Halifax neighbourhood of Spryfield this winter. The clinic will offer in-person and virtual care, and will be staffed by a gynecologist, pelvic floor physiotherapist, registered nurse and general practitioner.

Story continues below advertisement

As part of the clinic, an education coordinator will be hired to help improve understanding of menopause among health providers and the public.

“The biggest gap within menopause is that community members, women, health-care providers don’t understand and don’t know enough about menopause, the menopause journey, menopause care and treatment,” said Dr. Shawna O’Hearn, co-founder of the Menopause Society of Nova Scotia.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“So, the education is going to be critical.”

2:08 Women’s health advocates in Maritimes speaking out about quality of menopause care

As well, the province is establishing a dedicated women’s health program within the Department of Health and Wellness, and creating a new provincial Women’s Health Clinical Collaborative.

A new women’s health summit will also hold its first meeting this fall.

“Government doesn’t have all the answers — and the summit will bring together patients, health-care providers, community organizations, advocates, researchers and health system leaders,” said Thompson.

Story continues below advertisement

The Opposition NDP said it has been raising women’s concerns around health-care access for many years and was optimistic about Monday’s announcement.

“Finally, those women are being listened to, so I am happy for them and I’m happy this is happening, but the proof will be in the pudding,” said NDP Dartmouth North MLA Susan Leblanc.

In a statement, NDP Leader Claudia Chender called it a “victory for women.”

“Today Nova Scotian women wait the longest in the country for gynecology surgery, don’t have access to appropriate breast screening for cancer, wait over a year for mammograms,” she said.

“We hope this means a turnaround for women’s health in this province, and we’ll keep pushing the government to take further steps and make sure they fix health care for everyone.”