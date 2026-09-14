Anthrax outbreak kills more than 50 animals, infects 12 people in Zambia

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Authorities in Zambia are warning residents to avoid consuming, handling and distributing meat from wild animals after a deadly anthrax outbreak.

Affected animals include hippos, elephants, buffalo and a crocodile, all of which died after consuming the toxic, naturally occurring bacteria.

The country’s National Disaster Risk Management Division alerted the public to a “reported outbreak of suspected anthrax cases and environmental pollution in Muchinga Province,” in northeastern Zambia last week.

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“The Government, through the Provincial and District Disaster Risk Management structures, has undertaken assessments to establish the extent of the outbreak and put in place measures aimed at containing the situation, protecting communities and safeguarding livelihoods,” the statement reads.

Members of the public have also been warned not to “slaughter” live animals or “butcher” animals found dead, as handling infected carcasses can expose people to anthrax.

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“Avoid contact with blood, tissues, and other materials from suspected infected animals, and promptly report unusual or unexplained animal deaths to the relevant veterinary, health, or disaster management authorities,” the government department said.

In a weekend update, Norman Chipakupaku, National Coordinator for the National Disaster Risk Management Division, said veterinary experts and police officers were investigating the outbreak.

He confirmed that 46 hippos, five buffaloes, one crocodile and eight elephants had died in the outbreak. The carcasses were eaten by local people, he explained; 12 became infected and are being treated.

“The good news is that nobody has died,” he said, adding that an aircraft and Ministry of Health personnel had been sent to the outbreak area to conduct further testing and treat affected patients. Officials suspect the number of infections will rise, Chipakupaku said.

Authorities are working to mitigate the risk of infected meat being smuggled out of the area and into larger markets, he continued, saying police roadblocks have been put in place to block vehicles that may be carrying contaminated meat.

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Hunting has also been temporarily suspended in the infected area until a full investigation is complete.

What is anthrax?

Anthrax is caused by a spore-forming bacterium called Bacillus anthracis that survives in soil and affects grazing animals, which can become infected when they consume the dormant spores. People usually contract the illness from consuming meat from infected livestock.

People can get anthrax spores in a cut or scrape in the skin, breathe them in, or eat food or drink water contaminated with spores, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Anthrax occurs naturally in soil all over the world. It can also be grown artificially and has been used in bioterrorism attacks. In 2001, powdered anthrax was mailed to media headquarters and the offices of U.S. senators in Washington, D.C., and Florida, killing five people and causing 17 others to fall ill.

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Anthrax can be released without detection, and it can be hard to see, smell, or taste the spores.

It can be disseminated in food, drink and in the air. Inhaling released anthrax spores can make people sick very fast, and an attack may go undetected until doctors see a lot of patients with anthrax symptoms and can alert public health authorities.

Symptoms can range from small itchy bumps or blisters to early flu-like symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath, coughing up blood, confusion or dizziness, according to The Cleveland Clinic.

